$240.23 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will post $240.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.99 million and the highest is $243.20 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $217.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $956.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.85 million to $963.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,082 shares of company stock valued at $345,613 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 172,426 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after buying an additional 103,759 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.83. 73,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

