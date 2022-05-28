250,000 Shares in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enfusion (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
