250,000 Shares in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enfusion alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE:ENFN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 275,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,442. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.