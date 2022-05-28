2local Market Cap Reaches $56,531.42 (2LC)

2local (2LC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, 2local has traded down 9% against the dollar. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a market capitalization of $56,531.42 and approximately $58,717.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.79 or 0.02269311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00509487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008724 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,005,207 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

