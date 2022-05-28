$32.87 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to announce $32.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.80 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $26.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $123.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.96 million to $123.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $148.75 million, with estimates ranging from $147.81 million to $149.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIDS. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $282,744.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,984 shares of company stock worth $1,334,452. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIDS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,742. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $918.44 million, a P/E ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

