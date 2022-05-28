$34.26 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to report sales of $34.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.72 million. Iteris reported sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $133.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 431,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 217,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 196,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 133,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,743. Iteris has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $117.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.