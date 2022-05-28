38,072 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,072 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Shares of TREX opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.