$388.33 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $388.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.81 million to $403.40 million. Hexcel reported sales of $320.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.41. 299,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $53,660,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $34,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after buying an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $32,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

