$4.21 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.70 to $17.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $22.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.91. The company had a trading volume of 477,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

