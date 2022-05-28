$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to post $4.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $20.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.85 billion to $24.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $136.56 on Wednesday. Lear has a 52-week low of $122.67 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.