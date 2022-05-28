41,477 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Bought by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,353,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tronox by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Tronox by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 952,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Tronox by 157.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 721,587 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $18.45 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

