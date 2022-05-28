453,029 Shares in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 453,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.39% of Newcourt Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCAC. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCAC remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

