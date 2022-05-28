4,613 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Steven Madden by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

