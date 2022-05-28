$5.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will post $5.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19. RH posted earnings of $4.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $28.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $32.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.39.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH stock traded up $12.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.03. 896,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.75. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

