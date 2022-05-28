5,000 Shares in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU) Bought by Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,080,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,145,000.

Avalon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

