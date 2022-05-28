55,067 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

