$6.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44. CF Industries posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 440.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $18.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.66 to $22.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $18.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

CF traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.72. 4,033,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,606. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,214,723 shares of company stock worth $98,222,888. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,096,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

