$668.75 Million in Sales Expected for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will announce $668.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F5’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $664.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.40 million. F5 posted sales of $651.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $167.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. F5 has a 1-year low of $151.66 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day moving average is $208.38.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,384 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

