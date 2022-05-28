$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) will announce $79.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $79.60 million. Upland Software posted sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $319.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $321.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $329.31 million, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $338.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 266,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $414.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Upland Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 322.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,492 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.