$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will announce $79.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $79.60 million. Upland Software posted sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $319.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $321.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $329.31 million, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $338.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 266,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $414.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Upland Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 322.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,492 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

