8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Up 1.9% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $303,144.61 and approximately $30,155.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

