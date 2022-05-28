$9.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) to announce $9.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.53 million and the highest is $10.40 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $8.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $43.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBRV stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Wednesday. 887,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

