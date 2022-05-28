9,460 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $340.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.98 and a 200 day moving average of $434.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

