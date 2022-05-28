$949.74 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to report sales of $949.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $952.82 million and the lowest is $947.50 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $924.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,748 shares of company stock worth $54,043,714 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $68.05 on Monday, reaching $1,326.52. 127,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,051. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,308.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,433.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,168.31 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.