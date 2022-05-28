$953.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will report $953.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $927.20 million to $979.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $334.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

HGV traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 322,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $56.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after buying an additional 739,255 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

