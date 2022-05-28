A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) PT Raised to $120.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AMRK opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $795,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $3,771,297 in the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

