AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of AAON worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,398 shares of company stock worth $606,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.73. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

