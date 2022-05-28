Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

