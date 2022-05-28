Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $35.00 at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

