Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $304.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.