ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $200,350.29 and $22,521.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

