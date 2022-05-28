ACoconut Price Tops $0.0753 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $200,350.29 and $22,521.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.