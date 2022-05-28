ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.