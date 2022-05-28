Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $97.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

