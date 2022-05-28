Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,780,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $105,446,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,959,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

