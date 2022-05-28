Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 9,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.16. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AE shares. B. Riley started coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.