Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT Lowered to 123.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 110.00 to 86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

