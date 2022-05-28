ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €4.16 ($4.43) and last traded at €4.30 ($4.57). Approximately 1,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.38 ($4.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of $459.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

