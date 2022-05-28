Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 6.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.26. 104,232,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,717,750. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

