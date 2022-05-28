Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $202.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. 133,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

