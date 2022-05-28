Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Afya has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Afya by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Afya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.