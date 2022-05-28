agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Michael L. Smith Sells 145,874 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of -19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.