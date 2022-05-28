Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilysys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Agilysys stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.90 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

