Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Aisin has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

