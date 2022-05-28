Akash Network (AKT) Hits Market Cap of $45.96 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $45.96 million and $872,639.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

