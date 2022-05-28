Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.65.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $270.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.63. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

