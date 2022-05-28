Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $2.52 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $108.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00084964 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008094 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,268,784,204 coins and its circulating supply is 6,863,249,491 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

