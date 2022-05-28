Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.47.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

