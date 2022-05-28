Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763,500 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Alight by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,334. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

