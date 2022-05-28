Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $578.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $578.27.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

ALGN stock traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.57. 936,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,329. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $250.64 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.58.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

