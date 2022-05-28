Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Allbirds alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

BIRD opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.