Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.32% of Allegion worth $394,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after buying an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in Allegion by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $113.54. 453,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,985. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.